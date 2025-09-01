HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2025 announced, direct link to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary results, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th compartment examination can check the results at hpbose.org. HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2025 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, HPBOSE conducted the Class 10 Supplementary examinations from July 22 to 29. The exam was conducted in single shifts, from 8:45 am to 12 pm. Similarly, Class 12 Supplementary exams were also held in single shifts, from 8:45 am to 12 pm and between July 22 and 28.

The question papers and answer books were distributed 15 minutes before the exam's start time to facilitate the candidates' going through the question papers and counting the pages of OMR-based answer books.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Supply exam can check the results on the official website by following these steps

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.

2. Click on the examination tab and then on the results tab.

3. Click on the HPBOSE Supplementary result 2025 link for Class 10 or Class 12, as required.

4. Enter your login details.

5. Submit and check the result.

6. Download and save the page for later use.

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2025.

For further information, students/parents can visit the Himachal Pradesh board's official website.