The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has not yet released HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th compartment examination can check the results when announced on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Where, how to check Himachal Pradesh 10th, 12th compartment results(HT file)

The class 10th exam was conducted from July 22 to July 29 from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM, and the class 12th exam was conducted from July 22 to July 28 from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The question papers and answer books were distributed 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to facilitate the candidates' going through the question papers and counting the pages of OMR-based answer books.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on official website through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 or Class 12 links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.