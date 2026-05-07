Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has not yet released the HPBOSE 10th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Check expected release date of Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results(Santosh Kumar)

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The Class 10 board examination in the state was held from March 3 to March 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

As per past few years, the HPBOSE 10th results are announced in May. This year too, it is expected that the results will be declared in May. However, the Board has not shared any update on result date and time.

The Himachal Pradesh 10th result details of past years are given here.

2025: Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on May 15. A total of 95495 candidates appeared in the exams, of which 75862 passed. The overall pass percentage is 79.8%. Saina Thakur secured first position after scoring 696 marks or 99.43%.

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{{^usCountry}} 2024: This year, the results were announced on May 7. The overall pass percentage is 74.61%. Riddhima Sharma topped the Class 10 board exam with 99.86%. A total of 91130 candidates appeared, out of which 67988 candidates passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2024: This year, the results were announced on May 7. The overall pass percentage is 74.61%. Riddhima Sharma topped the Class 10 board exam with 99.86%. A total of 91130 candidates appeared, out of which 67988 candidates passed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2023: The results of the Class 10 board exam were declared on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 89.75%. A total of 91,440 students appeared in the examination, of which 81,732 passed, 1,682 got compartment, and 7,534 failed. HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2023: The results of the Class 10 board exam were declared on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 89.75%. A total of 91,440 students appeared in the examination, of which 81,732 passed, 1,682 got compartment, and 7,534 failed. HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year can check the results by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.

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