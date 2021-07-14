Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

HPBOSE 12th result 2021 declared, direct link to check scores at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday, July 14 declared the HPBOSE class 12th examination result on its official website at hpbose.org
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:33 PM IST
HPBOSE 12th result 2021 declared(hpbose.org)

The result was announced through a press conference.

The result was announced through a press conference.

This year a total of 1,00,799 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 92.7 students have cleared the examination. Last year total of 76.07% of students has passed the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the HPBOSE class 12th result

Candidates can also check the result through the official website of HPBOSE

HPBOSE 12th result 2021 declared (HPbose.org)

HPBOCE class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at https://www.hpbose.org/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2021”

Key in your roll number along with other credentials and login

HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy for future reference

Topics
hpbose results hpbose 12th result
