ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2021: CISCE Class 10 result declared on cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2021 has been declared. CISCE Class 10 Result is available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2021: CISCE Class 10 result declared on cisce.org(HT file)

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. The CISCE Class 10 result was announced by the Board at 3 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The result can also be accessed through an SMS facility where students will be required to send their seven-digit Unique id to 09248082883. Moreover, the result link will also be available on the official CAREERS portal.

Direct link here

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 Live Updates

This year the Board had cancelled the Class 10 exams in the state due to the rise in COVID19 across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will announce the results on the basis of a ‘fair and unbiased criterion’. The average marks of papers/subjects scored by candidates in various tests/exams conducted by the school at the classes 9 and 10 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively (in percentage form i.e. out of 100).

Students who are not satisfied by the assessment scheme will have the option to appear for the examination in one or more subjects. The exam dates for all the subjects to be conducted will be released later on.

