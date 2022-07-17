ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check CISCE Class 10th result at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th result 2022 on July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The ICSE 2022 result will be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org after its declared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS," said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Candidates who failed to appear for the exams in semesters 1 or 2 will be marked absent, and their scores won't be released.

CISCE ICSE result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your unique ID, index number, and other required information

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will appear on the screen

Download the result and take print out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON