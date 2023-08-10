Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 10, 2023 03:11 PM IST

  • ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th Compartment/Improvement results are available on cisce.org. 

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 year 2023 Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10. The result is available on cisce.org. 

Direct link

 Schools will also receive marks of their students on the CAREERS Portal.

Successful candidates whose overall result change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original and after that revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates' school, CISCE said. 

For improvement exam too,  candidates whose overall results change from PCNA to PCA  or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), have to return the previous Statement of marks after which revised marks sheet and pass certificates will be provided. 

Follow all the latest updates on ICSE Compartment result 2023 below.

  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:11 PM

    How to check ICSE Compartment result 2023

    1. Go to cisce.org.
    2. Now, open the ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam result link.
    3. Enter your UID and index number.
    4. Check and download your result. 
  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:03 PM

    Direct link to check ICSE Compartment result 2023

  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 03:02 PM

    CISCE has announced ICSE Compartment exam results. 

  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:51 PM

    Keep these information ready to check ISC Compartment result online:

    1. UID.
    2. Index number.
  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:37 PM

    Students can check ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results on results.cisce.org or cisce.org after 3 pm. 

  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:24 PM

    The time for announcement of ICSE Class 10th Compartment result is 3 pm.

  • Thu, 10 Aug 2023 02:24 PM

    CISCE is going to announce ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10.

