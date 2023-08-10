ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org
ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 year 2023 Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10. The result is available on cisce.org.
Schools will also receive marks of their students on the CAREERS Portal.
Successful candidates whose overall result change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original and after that revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates' school, CISCE said.
For improvement exam too, candidates whose overall results change from PCNA to PCA or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), have to return the previous Statement of marks after which revised marks sheet and pass certificates will be provided.
How to check ICSE Compartment result 2023
- Go to cisce.org.
- Now, open the ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam result link.
- Enter your UID and index number.
- Check and download your result.
ICSE Compartment result 2023 direct link
ICSE Compartment result 2023 announced
CISCE has announced ICSE Compartment exam results.
ICSE Compartment result 2023: Keep these information ready
Keep these information ready to check ISC Compartment result online:
- UID.
- Index number.
ICSE Compartment result 2023 official website
Students can check ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results on results.cisce.org or cisce.org after 3 pm.
ICSE Compartment result 2023 time
The time for announcement of ICSE Class 10th Compartment result is 3 pm.
ICSE Compartment result 2023 today
CISCE is going to announce ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10.