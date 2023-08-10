Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared ICSE Compartment Result 2023 on August 10, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 compartment or improvement examination can check their respective results through the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates ICSE Compartment Result 2023 declared at cisce.org, direct link here

The ICSE or Class 10 compartment and improvement examination was started on July 12 and ended on July 19, 2023. The examination duration was for 2 hours from 11 am daily.

As per the official notice, the candidates whose overall results change from PCNA (Pass Certificates Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous Statement of Marks in original, to CISCE through their school. On receipt of the same, the revised Statement of Marks & Pass Certificate will be sent to the candidates' school.

The schools concerned will be provided with marks of their candidates who took the ICSE year 2023 compartment/ improvement examination. These marks will be made available on the Careers Portal.