ICSE Compartment Result 2023 released at cisce.org, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 released today, August 10, 2023. Candidates can check results by following the steps given below.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released ICSE Compartment Result 2023 on August 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for ICSE compartment or improvement examinations can check the results through the official site of CISCE at cisce.org. The results was released at 3 pm today. ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates

The schools concerned will be provided with marks of their candidates who took the ICSE year 2023 compartment/ improvement examination. These marks will be made available on the Careers Portal.

ICSE Compartment Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.
  • Click on ICSE Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ICSE or Class 10 compartment and improvement examination was started on July 12 and ended on July 19, 2023. The examination duration was for 2 hours from 11 am daily. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISCE.

