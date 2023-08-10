Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org
Live

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org

Aug 10, 2023 03:11 PM IST
OPEN APP

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th Compartment/Improvement results are available on cisce.org. 

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 year 2023 Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10. The result is available on cisce.org. 

ICSE Compartment/Improvement result 2023 announced on cisce.org Live Updates
ICSE Compartment/Improvement result 2023 announced on cisce.org Live Updates

Direct link

 Schools will also receive marks of their students on the CAREERS Portal.

Successful candidates whose overall result change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original and after that revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates' school, CISCE said. 

For improvement exam too,  candidates whose overall results change from PCNA to PCA  or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), have to return the previous Statement of marks after which revised marks sheet and pass certificates will be provided. 

Follow all the latest updates on ICSE Compartment result 2023 below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 10, 2023 03:11 PM IST

    How to check ICSE Compartment result 2023

    1. Go to cisce.org.
    2. Now, open the ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam result link.
    3. Enter your UID and index number.
    4. Check and download your result. 
  • Aug 10, 2023 03:03 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023 direct link

    Direct link to check ICSE Compartment result 2023

  • Aug 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023 announced

    CISCE has announced ICSE Compartment exam results. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023: Keep these information ready

    Keep these information ready to check ISC Compartment result online:

    1. UID.
    2. Index number.
  • Aug 10, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023 official website

    Students can check ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results on results.cisce.org or cisce.org after 3 pm. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023 time

    The time for announcement of ICSE Class 10th Compartment result is 3 pm.

  • Aug 10, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    ICSE Compartment result 2023 today

    CISCE is going to announce ICSE Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse board exam result

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 declared at cisce.org, direct link here

board exams
Published on Aug 10, 2023 03:01 PM IST

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 declared at cisce.org, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th Compartment/Improvement results are available on cisce.org. 

ICSE Compartment/Improvement result 2023 announced on cisce.org Live Updates
board exams
Updated on Aug 10, 2023 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 released at cisce.org, here’s how to check

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 released today, August 10, 2023. Candidates can check results by following the steps given below.

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 releasing today at cisce.org, here’s how to check (Handout)
board exams
Updated on Aug 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPMSP announces UP board 10th, 12th Compartment results, steps to check

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: Scores of these exams can be checked on the board website, upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th Compartment results out on upmsp.edu.in, steps to check
board exams
Published on Aug 09, 2023 02:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for 10th, 12th out, direct link here

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for 10th, 12th out, direct link here
board exams
Published on Aug 09, 2023 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Class 10th supplementary result 2023 exam out at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha HSC supplementary result announced today. Candidates can check their results on the official website.

Odisha Class 10th supplementary result 2023 exam out at bseodisha.ac.in
board exams
Updated on Aug 07, 2023 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

ISC Class 12th Compartment result 2023 out on cisce.org, direct link here

Candidates who took the test can go to results.cisce.org and check it.

ISC Class 12th Compartment result 2023 announced on cisce.org, direct link here
board exams
Published on Aug 07, 2023 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Where, how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Once announced, students will be able to check their scores using roll numbers.

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: Where and how to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams
Published on Aug 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023 declared, here's how to check marks

CBSE Class 10 supplementary results 2023: CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment results 2023. Candidates can check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in.

Check CBSE 10th supply results here.
board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 02:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment result 2023, direct link to check scores

CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results declared. Check scores using roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

CBSE announces Class 10 Compartment result 2023, direct link to check scores
board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10th Supply results out, direct link

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be announced through results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates
board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 04:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th

MP board Class 10 final exam 2024 will begin on February 5 and Class 12 exams will start on February 6.

MPBSE releases MP board date sheet 2024 for Class 10th, 12th(HT file)
board exams
Published on Aug 03, 2023 10:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10th Supply results

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates will be able to compartment results on results.cbse.nic.in & cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)
board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 08:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared, steps to check marks

CBSE declares Class 12 Compartment results, students can check their scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 declared
board exams
Published on Aug 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE announces Class 12 Compartment exam results. Students can check their scores on cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment results 2023 announced on results.cbse.nic.in
board exams
Published on Aug 01, 2023 04:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out