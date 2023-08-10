ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: CISCE Improvement results out on cisce.org

ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE or Class 10 year 2023 Compartment/Improvement exam results today, August 10. The result is available on cisce.org. ICSE Compartment/Improvement result 2023 announced on cisce.org Live Updates

Direct link

Schools will also receive marks of their students on the CAREERS Portal.

Successful candidates whose overall result change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original and after that revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates' school, CISCE said.

For improvement exam too, candidates whose overall results change from PCNA to PCA or from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded), have to return the previous Statement of marks after which revised marks sheet and pass certificates will be provided.

Follow all the latest updates on ICSE Compartment result 2023 below.