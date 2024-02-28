Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE conducted the ICSE Geography Exam 2024 on February 28, 2024. The Geography- H.C.G Paper 2 examination was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm across the country at various exam centres. ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates ICSE Geography Exam 2024: Class 10 MCQ part easy, paper moderate, says students (HT)

Students in Lucknow found the difficulty level of the ICSE class 10 Geography paper moderate. The MCQs were direct and students found them easy. Some questions required lengthy answers and were therefore, time taking. The Map work came as expected. The ICSE geography paper 2024 assessed different aspects of knowledge and skills.

“In Part A, we encountered a variety of questions, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), map interpretation, and critical thinking exercises. In toposheet and map students had to apply their geographical knowledge to analyse and interpret spatial information. This section demanded a clear understanding of concepts and ability to think critically to solve problems and answer questions accurately,” said Shagun Sen and Harshit Vaibhav both students of City Montessori School, RDSO branch.

“Students said that Part B questions were more complex and required higher-level thinking skills compared to Part A. Despite being challenging, these questions were manageable as we had prepared well and had a strong grasp of the subject matter. The paper ensured a comprehensive evaluation of geographical understanding and critical thinking skills,” said Vaibhav Srivastava, Ashvee and Ayush Chauhan all from CMS RDSO campus.

Manoneet Bajpai of a student of City Montessori School Kanpur Road campus said "Paper was good with easy MCQs based on reading ,all discussed in classes" Rohi Sachan and Atiksh Srivastava of CMS Kanpur Road campus said, "The theory part was a bit lengthy. Map work and topography questions were as practised so we didn't face much difficulty"

Overall the paper involved questions from all the chapters and the basic knowledge questions that needed elaboration. The students were happy and confident about their efforts.

Prakhar Singh and Anamika Singh both students of St Joseph School said, “Today, Geography paper mainly focussed on conceptual learning and understanding. Few questions were quite tricky but overall it was worth deep learning. I liked the application based questions in the part II of the paper.”

