Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021 to be declared tomorrow at cisce.org
board exams

ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021 to be declared tomorrow at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021: The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2021 exams will be announced on July 24 at 3pm.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:49 PM IST
ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021: ICSE and ISC year 2021 examinations will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS.(cisce.org)

ICSE, ISC board exam results 2021: The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) year 2021 examinations will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm, said Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Friday.

In an official statement, the Council informed that the results of the ICSE and ISC year 2021 examinations will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

They further stated that the recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE/ISC year 2021 examinations as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

The last date for dispute resolution of candidates has been set at August 1, 2021. Any requests thereof will not be entertained, said the Council.

However, the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icse results cisce icse isc board board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP