ICSE, ISC exam not to be held in March-Feb, dates to be announced later: CISCE

According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) final examination will not be conducted in February 2021. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the council's official website.

According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.

"The dates of the examination will be announced later; at the appropriate time," reads the notification.

The council also said that there will not be any changes made to the dates of the starting of the new academic session 2021-22. "The beginning of the academic year in schools affiliated to the council shall be from the middle of March and the first week of June each year. However, the hills school may begin the academic year from February each year," further reads the notice.

