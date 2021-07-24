ICSE, ISC result 2021 today: List of websites to check marks

The ICSE, ISC results 2021 will be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, July 24. The ICSE result and the ISC result will be available on the official website of the Council.

CISCE result 2021 live updates

The first time in the history of board exams, the ICSE and ISC results will be announced without exams. The CISCE could not hold annual exams for ICSE and ISC students due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The ICSE and ISC results have been finalised on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.

Students can check their marks today, 3pm onwards in the following websites:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

The results can also be obtained through SMS facility

To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

In 2020, a total of 2,07,902 had appeared for ICSE or class 10 exam out of which 2,06,525 students had passed the exam.

Last year, a total of 88,409 students had appeared for ISC or class 12 exam out of which 85,611 students had passed the exam.