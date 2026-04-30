Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared ICSE, ISC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination across the country can check the results through the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ICSE Result 2026 LIVE Updates ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared at cisce.org, direct link to check here (PTI file)

The direct link to check the CISCE results for Class 10 and Class 12 is posted below.

Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: How to check To check Class 10 and 12 results, candidates can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org.

2. Click on ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 or ICSE examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm on all days. The Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on April 6, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift - from 2 pm to 5 pm.