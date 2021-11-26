ISC Term 1 Exam 2021: CISCE allows candidates to use calculators for exam

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has allowed candidates appearing for ISC Term 1 Exam 2021 to use calculators during exams. The Council has permitted all the Class 12 candidates to use scientific calculators for the year 2021-22 semester 1 examination.

The notice released by the Council reads, “This is with reference to the conduct of the ISC (Class XII) Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 examination. This is to confirm that the candidates are permitted to use Casio fx- 82 MS (Scientific Calculator) or calculators of other makes with similar functions.

The ISC Semester 1 exams have started on November 22 and will end on December 20, 2021. Students will be given 10 minutes time to read the question paper and accordingly the question paper cum answer booklet will be made available at 1.50 pm. The semester exam will be held in MCQ format.

Each candidate must appear for Semester I exam to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and Semester 2 exam to be conducted in March/ April 2022. Candidates will have to appear for both of these exams to qualify for grant of certification.

