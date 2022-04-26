ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check important guidelines here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will begin ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 on April 26, 2022. The Class 12 Term 2 examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The ISC or Class 12 exams will conclude on June 8, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines given below.

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Important guidelines

All the examinees should be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject.

Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.

Use fountain pen or a ball point pen for writing the answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Students are permitted to use CASIO fx-82 MS or calculators of other makes with similar functions.

Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/ room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Also, they are not permitted to carry any weapon or an object/ instrument which may be used as a weapon.

Students obtaining admission to the examination on false representation shall be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and will be reported to the Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}