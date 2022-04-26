ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check important guidelines here
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, April 26, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the important guidelines below.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will begin ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 on April 26, 2022. The Class 12 Term 2 examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The ISC or Class 12 exams will conclude on June 8, 2022.
Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines given below.
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Important guidelines
- All the examinees should be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject.
- Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.
- Use fountain pen or a ball point pen for writing the answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Students are permitted to use CASIO fx-82 MS or calculators of other makes with similar functions.
- Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/ room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Also, they are not permitted to carry any weapon or an object/ instrument which may be used as a weapon.
- Students obtaining admission to the examination on false representation shall be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and will be reported to the Police.
