ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check important guidelines here

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 begins today, April 26, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the important guidelines below. 
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will begin ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 on April 26, 2022. The Class 12 Term 2 examination will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The ISC or Class 12 exams will conclude on June 8, 2022. 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines given below. 

ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: Important guidelines 

  • All the examinees should be seated in the exam hall five minutes before the time fixed for the state of the examination in the subject.
  • Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. Write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer.
  • Use fountain pen or a ball point pen for writing the answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Students are permitted to use CASIO fx-82 MS or calculators of other makes with similar functions.
  • Candidates are not permitted to have in their possession, while in the examination hall/ room, any book, memorandum or pocketbook, notes, paper, mobile phones or wireless devices, except the correct question paper. Also, they are not permitted to carry any weapon or an object/ instrument which may be used as a weapon.
  • Students obtaining admission to the examination on false representation shall be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and will be reported to the Police.

