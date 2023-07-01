JAC 10th& 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Register for compartment exam till July 5 at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has opened the registration window for the JAC compartment exam 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The intermediate and secondary Compartment Exam 2023 registration process will end on July 5. However, candidates can submit the application fee by July 7. Candidates can register for compartment exams through the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th& 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Register for compartment exam till July 5(HT File Photo)

Candidates can also submit their applications online from July 6 through July 8 with a late fee and must deposit the required fee by July 10, 2023, using a bank challan.

JAC 10th& 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the secondary/ intermediate compart exam form

Log in using your credentials and submit the form

Take print for future reference.