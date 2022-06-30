JAC 12th result 2022 declared; How to check Jharkhand Arts, Commercce results

JAC 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced Jharkhand board Class 12th results 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream students. Results were declared at 2:30 pm at a press conference. Students will get their marks sheets on the official websites of JAC and on Hindustan Times (HT) portal. JAC 12th results 2022 live updates

Students can check JAC 12th results on these websites using their board exam roll numbers and other details:

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com and

jharresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check JAC 12th results:

How to check JAC 12th result

On official websites:

Go to an official website mentioned here.

On the homepage, select the result link for your class/stream.

Enter roll number and/or any other required details.

Submit and view marks sheet.

Take a printout for future use.

Students can also use the HT portal links given here, login with their roll numbers and/or other required information and view marks sheets.

