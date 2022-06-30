JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result out, get link

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC 12th Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Jharkhand Class 12 Inter Arts, Commerce Result has been declared today at 2.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 intermediate examination can check the result through the official site of JAC.

Dr. Anil Kumar Mahato, Chairman of JAC has confirmed the result date and time to HT Digital. JAC Class 12 Result Live Updates

The result for Class 12 Arts and Commerce can be checked by all appeared candidates on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in and on HT portal.

JAC 12th Arts result on HT portal

JAC 12th Commerce result on HT portal

As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The Board examination for Class 12 was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.

In 2021, the Jharkhand Class 12 result was announced on July 30, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 90.33 percent in Commerce stream. Out of 33677 number of students, 30422 number of students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of Arts stream was 90.71 percent. Out of a total of 209234 number of students, 189801 number of students passed the exam.