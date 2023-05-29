Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand board Arts, Commerce results awaited

Published on May 29, 2023 02:35 PM IST

  • JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 will be out on official websites of the board, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand board Arts, Commerce results updates (Harvinder Singh/HT/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)is expected to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results soon. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be out on official websites of the board, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared for JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams. 

Earlier this week, JAC announced Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage 81.45 per cent. Follow this live blog for JAC result date, time, link and other details. 

  • Mon, 29 May 2023 02:35 PM

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 awaited

    Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts and Commerce results awaited. Science stream results were declared earlier this month. 

