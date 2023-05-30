JAC 12th Result 2023: Websites check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results today, May 30. All the appeared students can check their marks on jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 live updates.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Where to check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce results(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Apart from the official websites, JAC 12th results will also be shown on Hindustan Times. Students can use it as an alternative method to check marks.

JAC 12th Arts result 2023 on HT portal.

JAC 12th Commerce result 2023 on HT portal.

Students can also pre-register and get an update when results are available on hindustantimes.com.

This year, around 8 lakh students took JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams.

JAC has already announced Class 10 and Class 12 Science stream results. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage was 81.45 per cent.

