JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Arts, Commerce results

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 Arts, Commerce stream results released. Here is the list of websites to check scores. 
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Arts, Commerce results(HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JAC 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results soon. Jharkhand board 12th Arts, Commerce results has been declared at a press conference and students can check their results on HT portal and other websites. JAC 12th result 2022 live updates.

Jharkhand 12th results 2022 will be available on Hindustan Times (HT) portal after 2:30 pm. Here is the list of websites students can visit to check their board exam scores:

  1. hindustantimes.com
  2. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  3. jac.nic.in
  4. jacresults.com and
  5. jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th Arts result on HT portal

JAC 12th Commerce result on HT portal

JAC result on official website

How to check Jharkhand 12th results 2022 on HT portal

  1. Visit hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
  2. Select board name (JAC).
  3. Select class and stream (Class 12 Arts/Commerce).
  4. Enter the required details.
  5. Submit and view marks sheet.

How to check JAC 12th result on official websites

  1. Go to any of the websites mentioned here.
  2. On the homepage, select the result link for your class/stream.
  3. Enter roll number and/or any other required details.
  4. Submit and view marks sheet.
  5. Take a printout for future use.

