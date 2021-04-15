Home / Education / Board Exams / Jamia defers class 10, 12 exams at its schools as COVID-19 cases surge
board exams

Jamia defers class 10, 12 exams at its schools as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia Wednesday announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jamia Millia Islamia Wednesday announced to postpone the class 10 and 12 exams at JMI schools scheduled to be held from Thursday.

In a notification, JMI said that in view of the rising coronavirus cases the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of regular and private students have been postponed with immediate effect.

"The Competent Authority, JMI seeing the situation of COVID-19 and taking into account the safety and well being of the students, has postponed the scheduled Annual Board Examinations 2020-21 of Class X and XII (Regular, Private) of JMI Schools scheduled to be commenced from 15.04.2021 with immediate effect," the notification said.

It added that the decision was on the lines of CBSE decisions on board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia milia islamia board examinations education

Related Stories

board exams

Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:40 AM IST
board exams

Andhra Pradesh Board to conduct class 10, Intermediate exams as scheduled

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:49 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP