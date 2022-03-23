Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC 10th, 12th exam begins tomorrow, guidelines here

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will commence Jharkhand Board Exams 2022 from March 24, 2022 onwards. The Class 10, 12 examination will be conducted in offline mode with strict compliance to COVID19 protocols. The Class 10 board examination in the state will conclude on April 20 and the Class 12 board examination in the state will conclude on April 25, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year around 8 lakh students have registered themselves to appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The Class 10 examination will be conducted in the first sitting, while Class 12 examination will be conducted in the second sitting. Students who will appear for the examination can check the guidelines issued by the Board for the exam.

Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: Guidelines

Students will have to follow COVID19 protocols who will appear for the examination. The protocols include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and use of sanitizers.

All the appearing students of Class 10, 12 will have to carry their admit cards to the examination centres. The admit card will have all the details required to appear for the board examination.

Students should reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to commencement of the examination.

Carry only the necessary items needed for the examination. Candidates who will carry banned items in the exam centre including mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}