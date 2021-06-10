Jharkhand Board exams for Class 10 and 12 cancelled due to covid-19

Jharkhand government on Thursday announced decisionto cancel the board examinations for both class 10 and 12. The decision was taken by the chief minister Hemant Soren in view of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state, officials said.

In wake of government’s decision, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has called a meeting on Friday to decide the fate of over 7.5 lakh students of matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12). JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said a meeting has been called on Friday to decide future of action including strategy for evaluation to promote students to next classes and declaring results.

“The good thing is that we conduct board exams for both class-9 and class-11. So, results of these boards could be one of parameters for evaluation while declaring the results of class-10 and class-12. We will also assess the CBSE pattern of result declarations. Every aspect will be discussed during the meeting on Friday,” Singh said.

He, however, said whatever decisions are taken that would be in interest of students of both the boards.

More than 4.31 students were expected to appear for the matric examinations, while over 3.32 students were likely to write intermediate examinations this year.

The probability of cancellation of examinations had increased after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled both their examinations. Jharkhand chief minister had expressed concern over holding the CBSE examinations during a meeting with union education minister.

Jharkhand is under lockdown like restrictions named as Swasthya Suraksha Saptah since April 22. The state government on Wednesday has extended the Swasthya Suraksha Saptah for more one-week till 6am of June 17. Besides, the government has also decided to go for complete lockdown for 38 hours from 4pm of June 12 to 6am of June 14 in a bid to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Parents’ body and political parties have been demanding for cancellation of the board examinations on line of CBSE and CISCE. They had also argued that there is hardly chance of reopening of schools shortly in wake of threat of third wave.

General secretary of state parents’ body-Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh (JAM), Manoj Mishra said, “Keeping in mind the impact of coronavirus disease and lives of students, Jharkhand government has finally taken the right decision. We welcome it. The delay in announcement was causing stress among students.”

State president of Private Schools & Children Welfare Association Alok Dubey said, “We have been demanding for cancellation of the board examinations for past six months. The today’s government decision will give relief to lakhs of students, who are under stress for past 15 months.”