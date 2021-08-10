Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad
board exams

Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad

Jharkhand Police has allegedly lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad who were protesting as they were unhappy over the board examination results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and were demanding reconsideration over their performance.
ANI | , Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge girl students protesting at Dhanbad(HT File)

Jharkhand Police has allegedly lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad who were protesting as they were unhappy over the board examination results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and were demanding reconsideration over their performance.

As per the visuals, the police lathi-charged girl students at the Dhanbad collectorate where they gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta on August 6. The protesting girls forced their way to gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force.

Speaking to ANI in this matter, State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a well-established procedure for reassessment. If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell."

"As far as the lathi-charge is concerned, the (Dhanbad) DC has constituted an enquiry," said Jharkhand Education Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP unit in Jharkhand demanded strong action from the government of Jharkhand. In a tweet by BJP Jharkhand, it read, "The oppressive government of Jharkhand wants to suppress the voice of the people, yesterday's lathi charge on girl students in Dhanbad is a shameful act. The public will answer them soon."

Further probe in the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand police jac jharkhand board board exams 2021
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP