JKBOSE Class 10 Result for Kashmir (annual regular) likely to take few more days

The declaration of result for class 10 annual regular (Kashmir) students is likely to take a few more days. In a notice issued on its official website, The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has informed that the result of Class 10 annual regular (Kashmir) is likely to take a few more days.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE students can now make online application for re-evaluation or Xerox of their Higher Secondary Part Two or Class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (W/Z) results. The last date to apply for revaluation is March 10, while the last date to apply for Xerox is march 5.

Here is the direct link for applying for revaluation/xerox.

How to check the JKBOSE class 10 Annual Regular (Kashmir) result after they are declared:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link for class 10th annual regular Kashmir results.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future reference

Recently JKBOSE 12th annual Result 2020 for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) was released.