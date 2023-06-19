JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir class 10th results released at jkbose.nic.in, get link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10th final examination results released on the official website. The class 10th results are available on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE class 10th results 2023 Live Updates: Class 10th results out at jkbose.nic.in

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 10th results 2023

The JKBOSE conducted the class 10th examination from March 9 to April 5 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,48,701 students registered for the exam, and 1,18,791 of them passed. The JKBOSE class 10th overall pass percentage is 78.89%. Girls outperformed boys this year, scoring 81.68% while boys scored 78.23% pass percentage.

JKBOSE announced the class 12th board exam results on June 9. This year, the overall pass percentage is 65% for the 12th class . A total of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams, of whom 82,441 passed the class 12th examination.