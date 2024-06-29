JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024 expected next week at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to download marks

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 11 results next week, according to sources in the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in once the results are declared. Students who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and registration number in order to access the results.(File/AFP)

Students who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and registration number in order to access the results. Once the results are out, candidates need to verify the details on the score card and contact the concerned officials for any rectification.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Class 11 results 2024:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Look out for the link to check Class 11 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and students who have appeared for the exam need to submit their login credentials to access the results

On submitting the login credentials like roll number and registration number, results will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

