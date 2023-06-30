The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 11th results are awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check the class 11th results through the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the class 11th results through their login credentials. JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check results(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The JKBOSE class 11th examination for the hard zone areas was conducted from April 12 to May 14 and the class 11th examination from March 6 to April 26.

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the class 11th results:

1. Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

2. Look for the class 11th result link

3. Key in your login details

4.Your class 11th results will be displayed on the screen

5. Take a printout for the future references