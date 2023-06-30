Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check results

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 02:15 PM IST

JKBOSE class 11th exam results will be available on jkbose.nic.in, once released.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 11th results are awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check the class 11th results through the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the class 11th results through their login credentials.

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check results(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: Know how to check results(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The JKBOSE class 11th examination for the hard zone areas was conducted from April 12 to May 14 and the class 11th examination from March 6 to April 26.

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Know how to check

Follow the steps given below to check the class 11th results:

1. Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

2. Look for the class 11th result link

3. Key in your login details

4.Your class 11th results will be displayed on the screen

5. Take a printout for the future references

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out