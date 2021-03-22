Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in
board exams

JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE Class 12 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th ) annual results for Leh division.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:46 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Results: Those who have appeared in JKBOSE class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th ) annual results for Leh division.

Those who have appeared in JKBOSE class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 12th result for Leh division

Visit the official website of JKOBSE at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the ink for 'Result of Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Leh

Key in your roll number and click on 'View Result'

Your JKBOSE Class 12 result for Leh division will appear on the screen

Take a printout and download it on your computer

JKBOSE had last month declared the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) annual regular results for Kashmir division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose class 12 exam jkbose result board exam result education news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP