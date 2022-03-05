Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Kargil division result declared for class 10 and 12 at jkbose.nic.in
board exams

JKBOSE Kargil division result declared for class 10 and 12 at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 10th and class 12th result for Kargil Division.
JKBOSE Kargil division result declared for class 10 and 12 at jkbose.nic.in
Published on Mar 05, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 10th and class 12th result for Kargil Division. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates can check their result by using their roll number. JKBOSE has also released the class 10th and class 12th result for Leh Division.

Direct link to check Result of Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Kargil.

Direct link to check Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil

 

JKBOSE Kargil Divison Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil' link.

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Enter your roll number, captcha and click on submit

RELATED STORIES

The JKBOSE Kargil division results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkbose jkbose result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP