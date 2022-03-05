JKBOSE Kargil division result declared for class 10 and 12 at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 10th and class 12th result for Kargil Division. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates can check their result by using their roll number. JKBOSE has also released the class 10th and class 12th result for Leh Division.

Direct link to check Result of Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Kargil.

Direct link to check Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil

JKBOSE Kargil Divison Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class) Session Annual Regular 2021, Kargil' link.

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Enter your roll number, captcha and click on submit

The JKBOSE Kargil division results will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take its print out for future reference.