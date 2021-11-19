Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Private candidates registration begins on jmicoe.in
board exams

JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Private candidates registration begins on jmicoe.in

JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 registration process for private candidates have started. Candidates can check the direct link and how to apply given below. 
Jamia Milia University Building. (HT file )
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia has started the registration process for JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 from November 18, 2021 onwards. The registration process has been started for private candidates for the session 2021-22. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply pnline through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.

As per the official notice released, the last date to apply for the examination is till December 31, 2021. The applicants are required to submit the hard copies of the examination form along with required documents immediately after filing online form for verification at the Counter No 8 in the Office of the Controller of Examinations, JMI. 

Direct link to apply here 

JMI Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: How to register 

Candidates who want to apply for the Class 10, 12 exams can apply online by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.
  • Click on private candidates link available under private courses section on the main page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia millia islamia board exam education
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP