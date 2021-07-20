Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Result declared, how to check here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 has been declared today, July 20, 2021. Candidates can check the result on karresults.nic.in by following these simple steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Result today, how to check here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 on July 20, 2021. The Class 12 result will be declared at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for 2nd PUC exam can check their result on the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

This year around 7 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. The examination was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Students who have registered themselves for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.

• Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

he Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had informed that no students will fail in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2021. The students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of the evaluation criteria.

