Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct link to check PUC marks

Karnataka Class 12 Results: Karnataka 2nd pre-university course (PUC) exam result has been released today, July 20. This is the first time, the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) would declare the class 12 or 2nd PUC result without holding exam. This year exams could not be held as per schedule due to rise in cases of COVID-19. Students of 2nd PUC have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme in which 45 percent of SSLC mark, 45 percent of the 1st PUC marks, and 10 percent of academic performance in 2nd PUC have been taken into calculation.
The 2nd PUC exams were scheduled to be held in June.
SSLC or class 10 exams are, however, being held in the state. The exams will be completed in two days.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Special exam for Karnataka 2nd PUC to be held in August
The minister added that those unhappy with the results have the option of rejecting these results. "They can appear for another examination in August. Those appearing for the examination in August will be considered freshers. However, if a student rejects this particular results and goes for the examination in August, they will have to take that result only. They won't have an option to choose," he said.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Additional seats in colleges this year
"Since everyone has passed PUC this year, there is high demand for the colleges. Department of Collegiate Education has assured additional seats. The minister for higher education assured that this will be done," state education minister said.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:32 PM IST
100% pass in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021
All students have passed in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2021 the result of which has been announced following an alternative marking scheme instead of regular exam paper evaluation.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result direct link available
Students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC result on https://karresults.nic.in/.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result to be sent through SMS
"These results will sent to students via their mobile numbers starting now," said Suresh Kumar, Karnataka education minister.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
2,239 score perfect 100 in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam
In the Karnataka second year PUC exam, a total of 2,239 have secured 600 out of 600 marks. Out of the total number 100 per cent scorers, maximum, 445 in number, are from Dakshina Kannada. The least number of 100 per cent scorers, 149 in number, are from Udupi district.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:21 PM IST
2nd PUC exam 2021: 69,529 students had appeared in Arts stream
A total of 69,529 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in arts stream, the education minister has said.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
2,19,777 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in Science stream
A total of 2,19,777 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in Science stream, the education minister has said.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
2,51,686 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in Commerce stream
A total of 2,51,686 students had appeared for the 2nd PUC exam in Commerce stream, the education minister has said.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result press conference live
State education minister S Suresh Kumar has announced the 2nd PUC result
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST
2nd PUC result 2021 result link to be activated shortly
The result link has not been activated so far at karresults.nic.in
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 will be released today
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 will be released today at karresults.nic.in. This is the first time the results have been prepared without holding exams. Results have been prepared following an alternative marking scheme.
-
JUL 20, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result expected soon online
As of now, the result link is not active. Students are suggested to wait for a while.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Karnataka result press conference likely to begin soon
The press conference for Karnataka 2nd PUC result is expected to begin soon. Students can check result at karresults.nic.in
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Karnataka PUC result soon, keep registration number in hand
Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be released at 4 pm. Students can login to the result portal using their registration number.
The result will be available at karresults.nic.in.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 will be released at karresults.nic.in
Students should check the Karnataka PUC result from the official result portal which is hosted by NIC. Soon after the result is out, the website may slow down due to multiple logins. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Karnataka second year PUC result soon
The Karnataka second year PUC result will be released at 4 pm today. It is likely that the PUC result will be announced by the state education minister.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam could not be held, SSLC exams are being held
Karnataka 2nd PUC result could not be held in the state this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The result will be available on karresults.nic.in.
SSLC exam is currently being held in the state.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: 6 lakh students took exam in 2019
In 2019, 6.71 lakh students appeared in the second year PUC exam, out of which 4.14 lakh passed.
The Karnataka second year PUC result will be released today at 4pm.
-
JUL 20, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Karnataka second year exam: 30 per cent syllabus was reduced this year
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, classroom teaching could not be resumed in schools in the state. To compensate for the academic loss and to give them a fair chance, the state government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Karnataka result: No topper's answer sheet this year
Since board exams have not been held this year, the Department of pre-university education will not release the topper's answer sheet this year. Usually the board releases the highest scoring student's answer copies as a reference for junior students.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How to check results
Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2021 PUC result
Key in your credentials and login
Your Karnataka 2021 PUC result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out for future reference.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:47 PM IST
In 2020 2nd PUC exam, 68,866 had passed with distinction
Of the total 4.4 lakh students who had appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam last year, 68,866 had passed with distinction. Students who score above 85% are considered to be passing with distinction.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Karnataka PUC result 2020: 68.73% girls had passed
In the last 2nd PUC result, 68.73% of the total girl students had passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in the state was 69.2%.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Karnataka Second Year Result: Exam was cancelled
This year exams was scheduled to be conducted on from April 28 to May 18, 2021 which was cancelled due to rise on COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the evaluation criteria was released by the Board on which the result is prepared.
-
JUL 20, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Karnataka Second Year Result 2021: List of websites
The Karnataka Second Year Result 2021 will be announced in two hours. the list of websites are given below.
kseeb.kar.nic.in
karresults.nic.in
pue.kar.nic.in
-
JUL 20, 2021 01:55 PM IST
KSEEB Class 12 Result: Passing marks criteria
KSEEB Class 12 Result will be declared at 4 pm. Students are required to obtain at least of 35% marks to pass the examination. If any student scores less than 35% marks, he or she will have to re-appear for the exam. They can also apply for revaluation of result.
-
JUL 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2021: 7 lakh candidates waiting for result
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2021 will be declared today at 4 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official sites given below. This year 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination.
-
JUL 20, 2021 01:25 PM IST
In 2020, 69.2% had passed Karnataka 2nd PUC result
In 2020, 69.20% students have passed the 2nd PUC or Class 12 exam. In Science stream a total of 76.2% of the students had passed while in Commerce and Arts, the pass percent was 65.52% and 41.27%, respectively.
-
JUL 20, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Karnataka: Classes for undergraduate courses to begin on October 1
As per UGC guidelines, the undergraduate course classes will begin on October 1. The admission formalities for the UG courses will be completed by September 30.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result today: CBSE students have to wait for the class 12 result
The students who had enrolled for class 12 board exams in schools under the CBSE, have to wait for few more days for their CBSE result. The CBSE class 12 marks is currently being uploaded by the schools on the portal. Meanwhile, it is being expected that the CBSE class 10 result will be released earlier than class 12.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Karnataka PUC result update: Press conference likely to be held first
Considering past years' practice, the Karnataka PUC result is likely to be announced in a press conference first and then the result will be made available to students on the website, karresults.nic.in.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: Know how marks will be calculated
In the alternative marking scheme, Karnataka 2nd PUC students will be evaluated on the basis of class 10 marks, 1st year PUC marks and the marks obtained in the internal assessment in 2nd year.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: Know about rechecking of marks
Since there has been no exams this year, it is unlikely that the board will open any facility to allow students to request for re-evaluation of marks. However, there is a chance that the board may conduct special exams for students who wish to improve their marks.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Karnataka PUC 2 result 2021 today: It is expected that there won't be any merit list
The Karnataka Department of pre-university education will declare the PUC 2nd year result today. It is expected that the department will not release any merit list for the 2nd PUC exams this year like other state boards. This year the result has been prepared following an alternative marking scheme instead of regular exams.
-
JUL 20, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result to be available in DigiLocker
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will also be available in DigiLocker, a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.
Students should create an account in DigiLocker and access their document.
Know to create an account in DigiLocker
Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
Set a username
-
JUL 20, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Karnataka 12th result 2021: Original marksheet to be issued later
The result that will be released on the websites can only be used for reference. Original marksheets of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be issued to students later.
"Neither NIC nor the respective Board, KARNATAKA is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately," the result portal says.
-
JUL 20, 2021 11:34 AM IST
PUC Result 2021 Karnataka today: Important points
The PUC Result 2021 Karnataka result will be released today at 4 pm. The Department of Pre-University Education will host the PUC marks on the NIC portal karresults.nic.in. Students can login using their registration number.
In case the PUC result portal doesn't load properly, students can wait for a while and retry later.
-
JUL 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Karnataka Board 12th Result 2021: Know promotion criteria for repeaters
The repeaters who have enrolled themselves for the 2nd PUC exam will be promoted by allotting minimum passing marks along with 5 percent grace marks.
-
JUL 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Karnataka undergraduate admission criteria
This year, Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will not be a criteria for admission to undergraduate course. Earlier, it was said that in view of the cancellation of the 2nd PUC (class 12) examination, the department of higher education had been mulling to make CET marks as the basis for admission to the B.Sc courses.
-
JUL 20, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result: Repeaters to be passed with grace marks
The Karnataka government has said that all repeaters in Pre-University College (PUC) exam will be declared passed by giving them grace marks. Earlier, the department of pre-university education (DPUE) had announced its decision to promote regular/fresher students of second PUC based on the first PUC exam while deciding to hold examinations only for repeaters by way of a notification dated June 3.
-
JUL 20, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Karnataka second year result 2021 to released in a new format
This year the class 12 exam or the 2nd PUC exam could not be held due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.
Special exams are likely to be held for those students who are not satisfied with their PUC marks. Details regarding the special exam will be announced after the results are out.
-
JUL 20, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 to be released online at 4 pm
As per the latest communique from the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka, the 2nd PUC result will be available at 4pm on the official website karresults.nic.in. Students can log on to the website using their roll number and date of birth details and download their PUC marks.
-
JUL 20, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 today
The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result or the Class 12 exam result will be released today at 4 pm. The PUC result is likely to be released by the state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan in a press conference first and then on the result website.
Students can log on to the official website karresults.nic.in.
