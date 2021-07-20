Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Live Updates: Direct link to check PUC marks

Karnataka Class 12 Results: Karnataka 2nd pre-university course (PUC) exam result has been released today, July 20. This is the first time, the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) would declare the class 12 or 2nd PUC result without holding exam. This year exams could not be held as per schedule due to rise in cases of COVID-19. Students of 2nd PUC have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme in which 45 percent of SSLC mark, 45 percent of the 1st PUC marks, and 10 percent of academic performance in 2nd PUC have been taken into calculation.

The 2nd PUC exams were scheduled to be held in June.

SSLC or class 10 exams are, however, being held in the state. The exams will be completed in two days.