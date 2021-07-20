2nd PUC Result 2021 Karnataka today, result declared

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result declared today. The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has confirmed it to students that the PUC result will be available on the official website 4 pm onwards on July 20, 2021. Students who have registered themselves for the Class 12 exams can check the result on the official result website karresults.nic.in.

Close to 7 lakh candidates will receive their result today which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

A regular or fresher 2nd PUC student will be promoted to the next class by considering 45 percent of their Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) marks, 45 percent of the I PUC marks, and 10 percent basis of academic performance of II PU. On the other hand, the private candidates will have to appear for the examination whenever the exam is conducted by the Board in the state.

This year, the Karnataka PUC exams were cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

