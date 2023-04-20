Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date: Class 12 result releasing tomorrow at 10 am

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced on April 21, 2023 at 10 am. Candidates can check the results through the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The result link for all the streams will be available for candidates to check their scores at 11 am on April 21. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. As per media reports around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

