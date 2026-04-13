Karnataka Board announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 last week. The results brought pride and inspiration for many students, including Science stream Rank 4 holder Sughosh Joshi.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Rank 4 in Science, Sughosh Joshi Shares Success Tips

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sughosh Joshi secured fourth rank in the Science stream toppers list. He scored 596 marks out of 600. In an interview with HT Digital, Sughosh discussed his study plan and shared his success tips. The tips are shared here.

1. Question: What was your final score, and which subjects did you score highest in?

Answer: I am Sughosh Joshi. I got 596/600 in the Science stream of PU II. I got centum in Sanskrit, Mathematics, Physics & Computer Science.

2. Question: When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 12 boards and which subject did you find most challenging?

Answer: I started preparing exclusively for PU in February, after JEE Main.

3. Question: Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Answer: I followed a fixed timetable to ensure discipline & consistency. 4. Question: What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: I followed a fixed timetable to ensure discipline & consistency. 4. Question: What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Answer: Writing mock tests towards the end gave me confidence and helped me to learn how to present answers. 5. Question: Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: Writing mock tests towards the end gave me confidence and helped me to learn how to present answers. 5. Question: Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Answer: No. I mainly relied on the resources provided by my teachers, the class notes and Deeksha's study material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: No. I mainly relied on the resources provided by my teachers, the class notes and Deeksha's study material. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AP Inter Results 2026 Live: When, where to check BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results? 6. Question: Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AP Inter Results 2026 Live: When, where to check BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results? 6. Question: Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Answer: I solved the model papers and previous years’ papers, which made me familiar with the exam pattern.

7. Question: How did you manage distractions like social media?

Answer: Since I lived in a residential campus, I did not have any distractions like social media.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 10th results when out?

8. Question: How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey?

Answer: The constant support and motivation by my teachers and parents helped me to overcome stress and perform freely.

9. Question: What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Answer: Focus on conceptual learning rather than just memorisation. Learn the subject out of interest, not only for the sake of marks.

KSEAB 12th Result 2026: Karnataka PUC 2 results out at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

10. Question: What are your future plans or career goals?

Answer: I am preparing for JEE Advanced, and my aspiration is to pursue engineering in the Indian Institutes of Technology.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON