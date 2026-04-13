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AP Inter Results 2026 Live: When, where to check BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results when out?

AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has not yet released AP Inter Results 2026. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will likely be announced soon and will be available to candidates on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available on third party website- manabadi.co.in. Ahead of the results announcement, the Board will disclose the AP Inter Result 2026 date and time. The date and time details will be available on the official website. The results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released. The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in single- from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on February 23, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

Ahead of the results announcement, the Board will disclose the AP Inter Result 2026 date and time. The date and time details will be available on the official website. The results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released. The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in single- from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on February 23, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, how to check and more.