CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026 Live: How, where to check Class 10th results when out?

The CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Candidates can download their results when out on DigiLocker by following the results mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of Digilocker.

2. Click on login link and enter your registration details.

3. Click on submit and your account will open.

4. Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.

5. Enter your details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam results, direct link, date and time and more.