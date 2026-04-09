The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC (Pre-University Certificate) Results for 2026. The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced. The KSEAB PUC 2 results can be checked by candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE Updates KSEAB 12th Result 2026: Karnataka PUC 2 results out at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here (HT Photo)

The Class 12 examinations for this academic cycle were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exams were held in a single shift, beginning with the Kannada and Arabic papers and concluding with subjects like Music and Electronics.

Direct link to check KSEAB 12th Result 2026

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Students who appeared for Examination-1 can now access their digital marksheets using their registration credentials. Here is the step-by-step process to check the scores:

Visit the Official Website: Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Locate the Link: Click on the link titled "Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026". Enter Credentials: A login page will appear. Enter your Registration Number and select your relevant Subject Stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce). Submit and View: Click the 'Submit' button to display the marks memo on your screen. Download: Review the subject-wise marks and download a copy for future reference. To avoid delays caused by heavy server traffic, the board also provided alternative ways to view results. DigiLocker: Students can download their verified digital mark cards and migration certificates via the DigiLocker app or website. SMS Service Results can be received on mobile phones by sending registration details to the designated board numbers.

Looking back at previous years, the KSEAB has consistently aimed for an early April release. In 2025, the results were announced on April 8 with an overall pass percentage of 73.45%. That year, the Science stream led with an 82.54% pass rate, followed by Commerce at 76.07% and Arts at 53.29%. In 2024, the state recorded an even higher overall pass percentage of 81.15%. The 2026 results continue this trend of timely declarations, allowing students to proceed with their higher education applications without delay.