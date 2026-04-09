Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results releasing today at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results will be announced today, April 9, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 on April 9, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the KSEAB 12th results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in....Read More
The results are expected to be announced at 3 pm today, April 9.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.
This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, candidates can
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Steps to check results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: All students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: About the press conference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Results to be announced via press conference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check KSEAB 12th results?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check the KSEAB 12th results on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Date: April 9
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Time: Likely 3 pm