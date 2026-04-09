Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results releasing today at karresults.nic.in

The results are expected to be announced at 3 pm today, April 9.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials. The press conference will be held at the Board office, where, along with the results, the Board will announce the pass percentage, district-wise results, gender-wise performance, etc.

This year Class 12 board examination in the state commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. The examination on all days was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC results, candidates can