Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 has been declared. The Karnataka Class 12 result was declared at 10 am on April 21, 2023 at the press conference conducted by the Board. The Karnataka PUC II Result 2023 link for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be available at 11 am on the official website of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2023: Karnataka Class 12 Results declared

Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Class 12 examination can check the results after an hour. To check the results, candidates need registration number or roll number. The direct link will be activated and will be available here.

The Karnataka 12th examination started on March 9 and ended on March 29, 2023. The examination was conducted at 5716 colleges across the state. Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka 12th exam this year.

In 2022, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on June 18. The overall pass percentage of regular candidates was 67.14%, repeaters was 23.29 percent, private candidates was 26.75 percent and total pass percentage was 61.88 percent.

