Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Results 2023: Ananya K A tops exam with 100% marks

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Results 2023: Ananya K A tops exam with 100% marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Ananya K A of the commerce stream has emerged as an overall topper.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have declared Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The result is available on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Chairman Dr m Mohan alva and Principal Mohammed Sadakath with topper

This year Ananya K A of commerce stream from ALVA'S PU COLLEGE has emerged as an overall topper. Tabassum Sheikh from NMKRV PU College for women of Bangalore took first place in the Arts stream and and SM Kaushik from Gangotri PU College (Kolar) topped in the Science stream.

The district of Dakshina Kannada took first place with 95.33 percent, followed by Udupi with 95.24 percent. Yadgir secured the last place with 62.98%.

This year a total of 7, 27,923 candidates registered for the examination of which 7,02,067 appeared for the examination. A total of 5,24,209 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 74.67%.

61.22% of candidates have passed in the Arts stream, 75.89 % of candidates have passed in the Commerce stream, and 85,71 % of candidates have passed in the Science stream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
karnataka board exam result result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP