Karnataka board class 10 SSLC exam begins; hijab not allowed in halls

More than eight lakh students are appearing for the SSLC or class 10 final examinations of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) that began on Monday even as state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh made it clear that wearing of hijab (headscarf) would not be allowed in the halls.

The exams will end on April 11 and over 8.76 lakh students are expected to appear in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the state.

The exam will be taking place between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes extra-time for reading the question paper.

According to reports, several students wearing hijab were allowed to enter the premises of exam centres, but made to remove it before entering the halls.

"After the high court order, we have not allowed that (hijab). We have given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams," Nagesh had said on Sunday. He added that there would not be re-examination for those who skip the papers. Nagesh also said lawyers of the Supreme Court have argued for hijab before a full bench of the high court, after which the verdict was delivered.

The petitioners had challenged the government notification which banned the usage of any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order, and contended that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right, the minister said. He added that the petitioners had also questioned the powers given to the college development committee but the HC dismissed them. It held that those who want to attend college have to abide by the uniform dress code, he said, adding that the rule must be strictly followed.

In Hubballi, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the students to write the exam without fear. He said the department of education and the department of home have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Students must carry their admit cards that were released recently. The Karnataka board said students are expected to reach the halls ahead of the start of the exams. To enter the exam hall, students will need their Karnataka SSLC 2022 admit card and the school photo identity card.

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC admit cards from the board website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEEB has released exam day instructions and Covid SOPs that students need to follow on the exam days.