Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2022 released : 145 students get 625/625

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board published the KSEEB Karnataka 10th SSLC Result 2022 on May 19. Board officials released the Class 10 results at 12.30 p.m. The results link was accessible at 1 pm on the KSEEB website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

This year 145 students in the state received perfect scores on the SSLC Examination Result 2022. Candidates can check the detailed toppers list below

A total of 145 students got 625 marks out of a maximum 625 marks, 309 received 624 marks, 472 received 623 marks, 615 received 622 marks, and 706 received 621 marks.

This year, about 8 lakh students took the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's SSLC examination 2022. (KSEEB). The exam was held from March 28 to April 11. The board issued preliminary answer keys on April 12.

This year, 8,73,846 students from 15,387 schools in Karnataka registered for SSLC examinations, including four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male candidates, and 4,21,110 female candidates. The exam was held in 3440 centesraround the state.

Karnataka class 10th SSLC Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link

Key in your login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take print out for future use.