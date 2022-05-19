Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2022: Karnataka Board Class 10 result declared

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has declared Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Board Class 10 result can check the result through the official site of KSEEB on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and also on karresults.nic.in at 1pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result link will also be available to all the appeared candidates on third party website- manabado.co.in. Apart from the official websites, the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 can also be checked via SMS. Candidates will have to send their roll number to the number sanctioned by the Board. The result details will be available to students soon after the declaration of result. LIVE UPDATES

<strong>Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Result&nbsp;</strong>

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year around 8.73 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination from 15,387 schools across Karnataka out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates. All these students will check their results on the official site of Karnataka Results.