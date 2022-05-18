Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th result releasing on May 19
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka board Class 10th result will be announced on May 19, 2022. Karnataka SSLC results will be declared at 12:30 pm and the link will be available on karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in at 1 pm. Students can check their marks by logging in with roll number and registration number.
Over 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC examination 2022 conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. On April 12, the board released provisional answer keys.
Students who could not qualify in the examination will be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment or supplementary examination. More details about this exam will be announced after results.
Follow all the updates here:
May 18, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC result: When can result be checked
May 18, 2022 06:48 PM IST
KSEEB 10th Result 2022: Conducted in offline mode
May 18, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result: Toppers name to be announced
May 18, 2022 06:35 PM IST
KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Exam conducted in 3440 centres
May 18, 2022 06:30 PM IST
SSLC Result 2022: Supplementary exams likely to be conducted
May 18, 2022 06:25 PM IST
KSEEB SSLC Result: When can students check result
May 18, 2022 06:22 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result: Overall pass percentage to be announced
May 18, 2022 06:16 PM IST
KSEEB 10th Result 2022: Result available through SMS
B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka in his tweet has mentioned that KSEEB 10th Result 2022 will be available through SMS to students who have appeared for it.
May 18, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Karnataka Class 10 Result: When was provisional answer key released
May 18, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Karnataka 10th Result 2022: Websites to check
sslc.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
May 18, 2022 05:50 PM IST
KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: How to check scores
Visit the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.
Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
May 18, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Karnataka Class 10 Result: Last year data
In 2021, Karnataka SSLC result was declared a bit late, on August 9. The overall pass percentage was 99.9 percent. Nearly 8 lakh candidates had registered for the Karnataka Board SSLC examination in the state.
May 18, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: 8.73 lakh students registered
This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.
May 18, 2022 05:30 PM IST
KSEEB SSLC Result: When was exam conducted
May 18, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Karnataka 10th Result 2022: Where to check
May 18, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Karnataka Class 10 result: Check the official tweet
May 18, 2022 05:15 PM IST
KSEEB Class 10 result 2022: Who confirmed the date
The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 date and time was confirmed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka on his official Twitter handle.
May 18, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date and Time
