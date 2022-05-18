Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th result releasing on May 19

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka board Class 10th result will be announced on May 19, 2022. Karnataka SSLC results will be declared at 12:30 pm and the link will be available on karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in at 1 pm. Students can check their marks by logging in with roll number and registration number.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC examination 2022 conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. On April 12, the board released provisional answer keys.

Students who could not qualify in the examination will be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment or supplementary examination. More details about this exam will be announced after results.