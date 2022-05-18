Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10th result releasing on May 19

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB will announce Karnataka Class 10th final exam results on May 19 at 12:30 pm on karresults.nic.in. Live updates here.
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2022
Updated on May 18, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka board Class 10th result will be announced on May 19, 2022. Karnataka SSLC results will be declared at 12:30 pm and the link will be available on karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in at 1 pm. Students can check their marks by logging in with roll number and registration number.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC examination 2022 conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. On April 12, the board released provisional answer keys.

Students who could not qualify in the examination will be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment or supplementary examination. More details about this exam will be announced after results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:55 PM

    Karnataka SSLC result: When can result be checked 

    Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date & Time. The KSEEB 10th result will be declared on May 19, 2022 at 12.30 pm. The direct link to check result will be available on the official website at 1 pm onwards.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:48 PM

    KSEEB 10th Result 2022: Conducted in offline mode 

    KSEEB 10th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow. The Class 10 examination was conducted in offline mode in the state. The exams were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:41 PM

    Karnataka SSLC Result: Toppers name to be announced 

    Karnataka SSLC Result will be declared on may 19. The Board is expected to announce the toppers name along with the overall pass percentage. The result link will be available at the official website after declaration. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:35 PM

    KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Exam conducted in 3440 centres 

    This year, the examination was conducted in 3440 centres across the state. KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 will be declared by the Board officials at 12.30 pm on May 19, 2022. The direct link will be available here soon after declaration. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:30 PM

    SSLC Result 2022: Supplementary exams likely to be conducted 

    Students who could not qualify in the examination will be given an opportunity to appear for the compartment or supplementary examination. The details for the same is expected to be announced soon after declaration of result. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:25 PM

    KSEEB SSLC Result: When can students check result 

    KSEEB SSLC Result will be declared tomorrow, May 19, 2022. The result for Class 10 will be announced by the Board officials at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result from 1 pm onwards on the official websites. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:22 PM

    Karnataka SSLC Result: Overall pass percentage to be announced 

    Karnataka SSLC Result will be declared tomorrow, May 19, 2022 at 12.30 pm. The Board will announce the overall pass percentage along with the results this year. Last year the overall pass percentage was 99.9 percent. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:16 PM

    KSEEB 10th Result 2022: Result available through SMS 

    B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka in his tweet has mentioned that KSEEB 10th Result 2022 will be available through SMS to students who have appeared for it. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:05 PM

    Karnataka Class 10 Result: When was provisional answer key released 

    The provisional answer key was released on April 12, 2022 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination have downloaded the answer key through the official website. The Karnataka Class 10 result will be declared on May 19, 2022. 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:00 PM

    Karnataka 10th Result 2022: Websites to check 

    sslc.karnataka.gov.in

    karresults.nic.in

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:50 PM

    KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: How to check scores 

    Visit the official site of Karnataka Results on karresults.nic.in.

    Click on Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:40 PM

    Karnataka Class 10 Result: Last year data

    In 2021, Karnataka SSLC result was declared a bit late, on August 9. The overall pass percentage was 99.9 percent. Nearly 8 lakh candidates had registered for the Karnataka Board SSLC examination in the state.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:35 PM

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: 8.73 lakh students registered 

    This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka have registered for SSLC exams out of which four are transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:30 PM

    KSEEB SSLC Result: When was exam conducted 

    KSEEB SSLC Result will be declared tomorrow. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board conducted Class 10 final examinations from March 28 to April 11, 2022 across the state. The provisional answer key was released on April 12.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:25 PM

    Karnataka 10th Result 2022: Where to check 

    Karnataka 10th result 2022 will be announced tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the result on the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:20 PM

    Karnataka Class 10 result: Check the official tweet 

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:15 PM

    KSEEB Class 10 result 2022: Who confirmed the date 

    The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 date and time was confirmed by B.C Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Govt of Karnataka on his official Twitter handle.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:10 PM

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date and Time 

    Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date & Time. The KSEEB 10th result will be declared on May 19, 2022 at 12.30 pm. The direct link to check result will be available on the official website at 1 pm onwards.

